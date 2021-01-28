Alexa
Taiwanese man taken from quarantine facility by debt collectors

Ministry of Justice withdraws quarantine violation fine against man in central Taiwan

  313
Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has withdrawn a quarantine violation fine against a man in central Taiwan after he proved that he was taken from his quarantine location by a group of debt collectors.

In a statement released Wednesday (Jan. 27), the Changhua Branch of MOJ's Administrative Enforcement Agency said the man, surnamed Chen (陳), was abducted by debt collectors on Nov. 1, 2020, while undergoing the 14-day quarantine requirement at his friend's residence in Nantou County. It said Chen had returned to Taiwan from Hong Kong on Oct. 30.

According to the authorities, the debt collectors came across Chen when they were looking for his friend for payment. He was physically assaulted before being taken to his home to pay for the borrowed money.

Chen was later fined NT$100,000 (US$3,569) for quarantine breach by the Nantou Health Department despite his explanation. However, after investigation, the authorities have determined that Chen was telling the truth.

The Changhua Branch said Chen's fine has been removed since he was forced to leave the quarantine facility against his will. It added that this was the first time a quarantine violation fine issued by the Taiwanese government was withdrawn.
Updated : 2021-01-28 13:58 GMT+08:00

