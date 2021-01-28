Alexa
Taiwan and Prague to expand cooperation on science, education

Substantial collaborations between Czech capital and Taiwan have gained popularity: Mayor Zdenek Hrib

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 12:27
Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib (left), Taiwan's representative to Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, a staunch Taiwan supporter, on Wednesday (27) announced that his city will deepen collaborations with the East Asian country on science and education.

A ceremony took place in the Czech capital Thursday featuring a made-in-Taiwan robot and spectrum analyzer, which can be used to measure signal spectrums. The devices will be put to use in computer science and automated learning, Hrib said.

The mayor praised Taiwan’s innovations in the areas of technology and education. He also said support for substantial collaborations between Prague and Taiwan has grown.

Vit Simral, head of Prague’s education department, said the city government is in talks with Taiwan’s representative office in Czechia about possible educational exchanges that would span an academic year. Holding science fairs for students could be one way to achieve that goal, the official noted.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), collaborations between Taiwan and the Czech Republic have increased in recent years.

Taiwan’s Academia Sinica and the Czech Academy of Sciences held a virtual meeting focused on fighting the pandemic last year, MOFA said. The ministry added that it welcomes strengthened bilateral ties in the spheres of science and education.

MOFA
Taiwan-Czech relations
Czech Republic
Czechia
Prague
Zdenek Hrib

Updated : 2021-01-28 13:58 GMT+08:00

