Taiwan and Prague to expand cooperation on science, education

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, a staunch Taiwan supporter, on Wednesday (27) announced that his city will deepen collaborations with the East Asian country on science and education.

A ceremony took place in the Czech capital Thursday featuring a made-in-Taiwan robot and spectrum analyzer, which can be used to measure signal spectrums. The devices will be put to use in computer science and automated learning, Hrib said.

The mayor praised Taiwan’s innovations in the areas of technology and education. He also said support for substantial collaborations between Prague and Taiwan has grown.

Vit Simral, head of Prague’s education department, said the city government is in talks with Taiwan’s representative office in Czechia about possible educational exchanges that would span an academic year. Holding science fairs for students could be one way to achieve that goal, the official noted.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), collaborations between Taiwan and the Czech Republic have increased in recent years.

Taiwan’s Academia Sinica and the Czech Academy of Sciences held a virtual meeting focused on fighting the pandemic last year, MOFA said. The ministry added that it welcomes strengthened bilateral ties in the spheres of science and education.