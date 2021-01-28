Ballock scores 29 points, No. 17 Creighton beats Seton Hall

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and No. 17 Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and the Bluejays (12-4, 8-3) used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).

Graduate transfer Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead Seton Hall.

For most of the night it appeared the Pirates would avenge a 36-point loss this month to Creighton, but the Bluejays switched to a zone in the second half and it turned the game.

Creighton did not take its first lead in the second half until Zegarowski hit a 3-pointer with 1:07 to go for an 81-79 edge. The Pirates tied the game on a layyp by Takal Molson with 51 seconds left, but Ballock nailed his seventh 3-pointer to put the Bluejays ahead for good.

Seton Hall had a chance to tie it with eight seconds to play, but Shavar Reynolds' off-balance 3-pointer was not close.

Seton Hall shot 66% (19 of 29) and got 18 points from Cale in taking a 54-44 halftime lead. Creighton had to hit 10 of 15 from beyond the arc and shoot 53% to be within 10.

The 54 points were a season high for any half for the Pirates, and the 19-of-29 shooting matched an effort against Penn State earlier this season.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: After losing two straight, the Bluejays knocked off UConn and rallied to beat Seton Hall. It should keep them in the Top 25, where they have been all season.

Seton Hall: The Pirates have played well lately. They were coming off a two-point loss to No. 3 Villanova last week in a game decided by a loose-ball foul call in the final second. This loss might have been tougher.

FANS:

For the first time this season, Seton Hall allowed a small group of family members to attend the game. One of them was Mamukelashvili's mother, Marianna Oakley. She flew in from the Republic of Georgia to watch her son play a college game for the first time.

UP NEXT

Creighton: At DePaul on Saturday.

Seton Hall: Hosts No. 3 Villanova on Saturday.

