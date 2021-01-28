Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 24 West Virginia women win 7th straight, beat Texas Tech

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 10:19
No. 24 West Virginia women win 7th straight, beat Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kysre Gondrezick had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and No. 24 West Virginia beat Texas Tech 73-53 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.

Gondrezick scored 14 points in the first half and Esmery Martinez added 10 to help West Virginia (12-2, 6-2 Big 12) build a 36-25 lead. The Mountaineers closed the third quarter on a 12-6 run for a 54-40 advantage, and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Gondrezick made four of the Mountaineers' six 3-pointers. It was her ninth game this season scoring 20-plus, and the 19th of her career.

Martinez finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jasmine Carson had 12 points off the bench and Kari Niblack added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Vivian Gray had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Texas Tech (8-8, 3-7). It was her second straight double-double, and she is now 11 points shy of 1,500 career points. Lexi Gordon added 11 points and eight rebounds.

West Virginia, which is ranked for the first time since Jan. 20 of last season, plays at TCU on Saturday. Texas Tech plays at Texas.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-28 12:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month