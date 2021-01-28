Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Miller scores 22 to carry UNC Greensboro past Mercer 81-68

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 10:19
Miller scores 22 to carry UNC Greensboro past Mercer 81-68

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 22 points as UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Keyshaun Langley had 12 points and six assists for UNC Greensboro (11-5, 6-2 Southern Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Angelo Allegri added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Hayden Koval had 11 points.

Felipe Haase had 17 points for the Bears (10-5, 3-4). Neftali Alvarez added 12 points, and Ross Cummings had 10 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-28 12:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month