Cold front to hit Taiwan tonight, dropping mercury to 8 degrees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A continental cold air mass is poised to strike Taiwan this evening (Jan. 28) and send the mercury plunging to 8 degrees Celsius on Friday (Jan. 29).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said today that a powerful continental cold air mass is moving southward and will cause the temperature in northern Taiwan to drop sharply over the course of the day. Wu predicts that the coldest period will be from Friday morning to Saturday (Jan. 30), when temperatures will fall to as low as 8 degrees.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts the cold air mass will hit the north and northeast the hardest, with the mercury dropping to 12 degrees by evening. Other parts of the country will see lows as cold as 15 degrees, with temperatures in coastal or flat areas at higher elevations possibly lower.

The CWB pointed out that in terms of precipitation, moisture has increased slightly and isolated showers are possible in the north and east. Other areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies.

Wu predicted that by this evening, the temperature will drop to 11 degrees in flat areas, while Taoyuan and areas north, as well as eastern Taiwan, will see isolated showers.

According to the forecaster, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts shows that the intensity of the air mass will be at its greatest from Friday to early Saturday morning. He predicted that during this period, the temperature in flat areas will drop down to 8 or 9 degrees, while urban areas in the north will dip to 11 or 12 degrees.

From Saturday to Monday (Feb. 1), the cold front is expected to gradually weaken. The weather will be sunny and mild, but there will still be large diurnal temperature fluctuations, Wu said.