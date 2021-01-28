Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Cold front to hit Taiwan tonight, dropping mercury to 8 degrees

Continental cold air mass will be strongest Friday and Saturday

  366
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 11:13
Cold front to hit Taiwan tonight, dropping mercury to 8 degrees

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A continental cold air mass is poised to strike Taiwan this evening (Jan. 28) and send the mercury plunging to 8 degrees Celsius on Friday (Jan. 29).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said today that a powerful continental cold air mass is moving southward and will cause the temperature in northern Taiwan to drop sharply over the course of the day. Wu predicts that the coldest period will be from Friday morning to Saturday (Jan. 30), when temperatures will fall to as low as 8 degrees.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts the cold air mass will hit the north and northeast the hardest, with the mercury dropping to 12 degrees by evening. Other parts of the country will see lows as cold as 15 degrees, with temperatures in coastal or flat areas at higher elevations possibly lower.

The CWB pointed out that in terms of precipitation, moisture has increased slightly and isolated showers are possible in the north and east. Other areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies.

Wu predicted that by this evening, the temperature will drop to 11 degrees in flat areas, while Taoyuan and areas north, as well as eastern Taiwan, will see isolated showers.

According to the forecaster, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts shows that the intensity of the air mass will be at its greatest from Friday to early Saturday morning. He predicted that during this period, the temperature in flat areas will drop down to 8 or 9 degrees, while urban areas in the north will dip to 11 or 12 degrees.

From Saturday to Monday (Feb. 1), the cold front is expected to gradually weaken. The weather will be sunny and mild, but there will still be large diurnal temperature fluctuations, Wu said.

cold front
cold snap
cold air mass
continent cold air mass
cold spell

RELATED ARTICLES

Cold front to hit Taiwan tomorrow, dropping mercury to 9 degrees
Cold front to hit Taiwan tomorrow, dropping mercury to 9 degrees
2021/01/27 11:17
Cold air mass to strike Taiwan on Thursday
Cold air mass to strike Taiwan on Thursday
2021/01/25 11:59
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
Cold snap forecast for Taiwan this week
2021/01/24 16:06
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
Northern Taiwan to face cold front Sunday, Monday
2021/01/16 17:41
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
Strong cold air mass to send mercury plunging again across Taiwan: CWB
2021/01/15 19:00

Updated : 2021-01-28 12:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month