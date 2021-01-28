Alexa
3 COVID tests required for Lunar New Year travelers in China

China toughens anti-pandemic measures amid resurgence of infections

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/28 11:45
A worker walks by a specially made steel sled parked alone on the capital popular ice skating frozen Houhai Lake in Beijing, Jan. 21, 2021. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese planning to return home to different provinces for the Lunar New Year holiday are required to test for the coronavirus three times as the country experiences a resurgence of cases.

According to a National Health Commission decree, those traveling to another province will need to present a nucleic acid test report within seven days prior to departure. The measure is in place during the Spring Festival travel rush from Thursday (Jan. 28) through March 8.

Once these travelers arrive at their destination, they are required to undergo two more COVID tests, on the seventh and fourteenth days. Around 1.7 billion trips are expected during this holiday period, the largest human migration in the world, though this is 40 percent lower than in pre-pandemic 2019.

The massive testing campaign will translate into business opportunities worth RMB60 billion (US$9.26 billion) to 120 billion for institutions providing the screening services, according to hk01.

The Chinese authorities are making an effort to discourage travel during the Lunar New Year to reduce the risk of virus transmission. While the country claimed to have brought the disease largely under control last year, it is seeing infections sprout up again in the north and northeast.

Longyao County in southwestern Hebei Province, which is adjacent to the capital of Beijing, recently published a list of holiday restrictions that some believe are the country's strictest. People are advised to ask their relatives and friends not to return to the county, and those returning from areas deemed to be high-risk will be subject to a 21-day centralized quarantine that they must pay for out of pocket, wrote CNA.

CNY
Chinese New Year
Lunar New Year
Beijing
China
Hebei

Updated : 2021-01-28 12:27 GMT+08:00

