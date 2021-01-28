Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Baker scores 23 to carry Duquesne past Fordham 86-62

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 09:51
Baker scores 23 to carry Duquesne past Fordham 86-62

NEW YORK (AP) — Chad Baker had 23 points as Duquesne routed Fordham 86-62 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Duquesne (5-6, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Michael Hughes added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Tyson Acuff had 11 points.

Duquesne posted a season-high 25 assists, and scored a season-high 48 points in the second half.

Chris Austin had 19 points for the Rams (1-8, 1-8), who have now lost six straight games. Ty Perry added 13 points, and Joel Soriano had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Rams for the season. Duquesne defeated Fordham 48-45 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-28 10:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns AV company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month