4 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Jan. 27), marking the 23rd such intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane were detected in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the four turboprops.

Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has been regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most instances taking place in the southwest corner and consisting of one to three aircraft, usually reconnaissance planes.

However, last Saturday (Jan. 23) as the U.S. Navy’s Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group entering the disputed South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas,” China sent 13 aircraft, including eight Xian H-6K bombers, four J-16 fighter jets, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane into Taiwan’s identification zone. The following day (Jan. 24), Beijing sent 15 planes, including two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine planes, two SU-30 fighters, four J-16 fighters, six J-10 fighters, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane to conduct sorties into the zone.



Chinese Y-8 ASW (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 EW (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 27 (MND image)