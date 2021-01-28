Alexa
Osborne, Gray help No. 16 Florida State beat Miami 81-59

By BOB FERRANTE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/28 09:09
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Florida State routed short-handed Miami 81-59 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory.

M.J. Walker and Sardaar Calhoun also had 11 points apiece for the Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Florida State trails only Virginia (7-0) in the ACC standings.

Walker made 5 of 6 shots from the floor, and Calhoun was 4 of 6 shots.

Osborne has been a reserve in all of Florida State’s games and has now scored in double figures in three of his last four games.

Isaiah Wong scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting for Miami (6-9, 2-8). Anthony Walker and Kameron McGusty each had 13 points.

The Seminoles shot 32 of 62 from the floor. The Hurricanes shot 20 of 54.

Florida State used a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 54-33 with 11:06 left. The Seminoles led by 24 points, at 71-47 late in the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Seminoles are poised to move up into the top 15 if they also pick up a road win over Georgia Tech, which would complete a 6-0 month.

TAKEAWAYS

Miami had eight first-half turnovers, shot just 8 of 25 from the floor and lacked the manpower to keep up with Florida State’s depth.

Florida State dominated the undersized Hurricanes on the boards 44-23. The Seminoles have won six straight in the rivalry.

UP NEXT

Miami: At Wake Forest on Saturday.

Florida State: At Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-01-28 10:55 GMT+08:00

