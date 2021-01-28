Alexa
Oppa Kim Woo Bin arrives in Singapore!

By Madame Tussauds Singapore, Media OutReach
2021/01/28 08:45

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 January 2021 - DAEBAK! Fans can now meet the one and only figure of Woo-bin for a limited period, right here in Singapore. The popular Korean actor once again joins his co-star Bae Suzy from "Uncontrollably Fond", but this time at Madame Tussauds Singapore!

 

To celebrate the opening of the Brand new K-wave zone at Madame Tussauds

 

The world famous wax attraction brought in Kim Woo Bin to celebrate the opening of their brand new K- wave zone, which opened today to the public. Fans can gather around some of their favourite Korean stars, while snapping Insta worthy shots in front of iconic Korean themed sets.

The eyecatching Cherry Blossom tree takes center stage in the new zone. With cherry blossoms that change colour, this is the perfect spot to bring your date for #couplegoals pics. Missing Korea as much as we do...we've got you. Wander away and pose in front of the hanoks with Kim Woo Bin. Or shoot your boomerangs in front of the pretty cherry blossom flower wall and inspire your friends on where to shoot their next OOTD.


Madame Tussauds Singapore is based at Imbiah Lookout. Come and enjoy the brand-new K-wave zone with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers. Visit the family fun attraction and get 5 experiences for only 1 ticket. For more information on how to redeem these vouchers and to know what the 5 experiences are, please visit our website www.madametussauds.com/Singapore.


Madame Tussauds

The ultimate celebrity experience and the world's best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds' gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves.

