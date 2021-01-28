Alexa
Minor scores 20 to carry Merrimack over LIU-Brooklyn 68-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 07:41
NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Minor tied his career high with 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Merrimack narrowly beat Long Island-Brooklyn 68-63 on Wednesday.

Ziggy Reid had 14 points for Merrimack (4-3, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Mikey Watkins added 13 points and Mykel Derring had 12.

Jermaine Jackson Jr. had 22 points for the Sharks (4-3, 4-3). Alex Rivera added 17 points, and Eral Penn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Ty Flowers, the Sharks’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, was held to six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-28 09:22 GMT+08:00

