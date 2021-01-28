Alexa
Lewis scores 23 to lead James Madison past Towson 78-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 07:38
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Matt Lewis had 23 points as James Madison defeated Towson 78-63 on Wednesday.

Vado Morse had 19 points for James Madison (8-5, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Terell Strickland added 11 points and Zach Jacobs had eight rebounds.

Jason Gibson scored a career-high 23 points for the Tigers (3-8, 2-4). Charles Thompson added 11 rebounds.

The Dukes improved to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. James Madison defeated Towson 81-72 on Jan. 16.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-28 09:22 GMT+08:00

