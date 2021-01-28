Alexa
St. Francis (Pa.) tops Fairleigh Dickinson 90-82

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 07:36
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 19 points as St. Francis (Pa.) topped Fairleigh Dickinson 90-82 on Wednesday.

Myles Thompson and Ronell Giles Jr. added 15 points each, and Mark Flagg had 12 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis (4-9, 3-6 Northeast Conference).

St. Francis scored 50 points in the second half, a season high.

Jahlil Jenkins scored a season-high 30 points for the Knights (3-9, 2-4). Elyjah Williams added 14 points and three blocks, and Brandon Rush had 12 points.

The Red Flash evened the season series against the Knights with the win. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated St. Francis 94-92 on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

