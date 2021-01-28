Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Pickford error denies Everton win in 1-1 draw with Leicester

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 06:59
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fals to same the shot by Leicester's Youri Tielemans who scored his side's opening goal during the English Premie...
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts after Leicester's Youri Tielemans scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match b...
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts during the English Premier League match between Everton and Leicester City at the Goodison Park stadium in...

Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fals to same the shot by Leicester's Youri Tielemans who scored his side's opening goal during the English Premie...

Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts after Leicester's Youri Tielemans scored his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match b...

Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford reacts during the English Premier League match between Everton and Leicester City at the Goodison Park stadium in...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton playmaker James Rodriguez’s moment of quality was canceled out by an error from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as Leicester secured a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had soaked up a huge amount of pressure following Rodriguez’s 30th-minute opener, a right-footed shot from the edge of the area that flew in off the post.

However, Everton was undone when Pickford, England's first-choice goalkeeper who was being watched by national-team manager Gareth Southgate inside Goodison Park, failed to keep out Youri Tielemans’ low shot in the 67th minute.

Pickford might have seen the ball late as it came through a crowd of players, but he got both hands to it and only succeeded in pushing it in via the post.

It was the least Leicester deserved after the interval, in particular, as the hosts struggled to get out of their own half, dropping deeper and inviting pressure on themselves.

Leicester stayed third but trimmed the gap to first-place Man City to two points, and is now five points clear of fifth-place Liverpool in the race for Champions League qualification.

Everton is in seventh place, six points behind Leicester.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-28 09:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month