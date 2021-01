Riots such as this one in Einhoven have been taking place in several Dutch cities Riots such as this one in Einhoven have been taking place in several Dutch cities

"Take as much fireworks, gasoline and everything else with you and let all your friends know that we are going to destroy this curfew!!!! Today our plan is to take the police down and to f*ck them!!!," writes a user named Skkrr Mishtooo in the Telegram group RELLEN NEDERLAND