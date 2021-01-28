Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Brazil VP says military to leave the Amazon rainforest

By DIANE JEANTET , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/28 06:13
Fire consumes land deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. An order putting the military in charg...

Fire consumes land deforested by cattle farmers near Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. An order putting the military in charg...

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s ongoing military-led operation to curb illegal deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest will end April 30, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Mourão defended the success of Operation Green Brazil 2, which was launched last May and saw deployment of thousands of soldiers across the Amazon. The vice president leads the government’s Amazon Council to fight deforestation in the region.

Since Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro took office, domestic and international concern has grown over the president’s calls for economic development in the Amazon. His critics have said the military operation has failed to clamp down on rampant illegal logging.

Government data showed that just over 11,000 square kilometers of forest disappeared between July 2019 and August 2020, up 9.5% compared to the previous year and the most since 2008.

Conclusion of the program means environmental agencies will once again be responsible for monitoring the country’s vast rainforest, Mourão said.

“We have been working on a plan … for our environmental agencies to resume, at the best of their capacity, operations and incursions into the forest,” he said.

An AP investigation last year found that the number of fines issued for environmental crimes had decreased significantly in recent years, and especially under Bolsonaro.

Mourão on Wednesday also called for “vital” private and international investments in the region.

“Sustainable development, particularly in the case of the Amazon, will only succeed with greater engagement from the private sector,” he said.

Updated : 2021-01-28 07:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge