Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Without Adelson, Las Vegas Sands posts $299 million loss

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 06:15
Without Adelson, Las Vegas Sands posts $299 million loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Sands Corp. posted a fourth-quarter loss of $299 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier, as the casino and resort operator saw its business dry up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share, short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

This is the first quarter Las Vegas Sands is reporting after the death of its CEO and chairman, Sheldon Adelson, earlier this month. The company announced that Robert G. Goldstein, a long-time company executive, would take over as the company's CEO and chairman. Goldstein has been with Sands since 1995.

“I am deeply committed to continuing the execution of the strategy (Adelson) created, and confident that we will deliver growth in the years ahead while honoring his legacy and realizing his vision,” Goldstein said in a statement.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

Las Vegas Sands shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. They closed regular-session trading Wednesday at $49.04, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

The stock fell another 1% in extended trading following the earnings report.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS

Updated : 2021-01-28 07:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge