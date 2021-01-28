Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

NC State adds ex-Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips to staff

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 05:34
NC State adds ex-Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips to staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has added former Kentucky head coach Joker Phillips to its football staff.

The school announced the hiring Wednesday, saying Phillips would serve as assistant head coach and receivers coach under Dave Doeren.

In a statement, Doeren said Phillips would be “a great fit” as a recruiter and after working elsewhere with two other N.C. State offensive assistants, including coordinator Tim Beck.

Phillips had spent the past two seasons at Maryland as receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, which followed stops at Cincinnati, Ohio State and Florida as well as the NFL's Cleveland Browns. Those all followed his three-season run as Kentucky's coach from 2010-12, with Phillips leading the Wildcats to a 13-24 record with one bowl appearance.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-28 07:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge