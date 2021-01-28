Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/28 04:56
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 24 cents to $52.85 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 10 cents to $55.81 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $1.58 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.61 a gallon. February natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $6 to $1,844.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 15 cents to $25.39 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $3.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.16 Japanese yen from 103.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.2099 from $1.2167.

