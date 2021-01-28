Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Vanderbilt adds Gerald 'Smoke' Dixon as director of scouting

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 05:05
Vanderbilt adds Gerald 'Smoke' Dixon as director of scouting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has hired former Alabama defensive back and NFL scout Gerald “Smoke” Dixon as director of scouting.

Coach Clark Lea announced the hiring Wednesday.

A four-year starting cornerback at Alabama, Dixon most recently worked with the XFL's D.C. Defenders in a three-man personnel staff. The Defenders started 3-2 before the XFL suspended operations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dixon was a pro scout for the NFL's Buffalo Bills for four years. He worked at The Citadel between 2008 and 2013. He started his coaching career in 2007 at Coral Park Miami Senior High School coaching defensive backs and as special teams coordinator.

He was with Detroit as a free agent and then Buffalo. He played in NFL Europe and in the CFL with Edmonton from 2005 to 2007.

He also announced that Andrea Cain, who has been at Vanderbilt since 1990, will work in recruiting relations, Erica Duane will be graphic designer and Taylor Searels will be the on-campus recruiting coordinator.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-28 07:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge