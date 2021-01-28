Alexa
Starbucks, Boeing fall; Microsoft, Walgreens rise

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 05:13
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up $1.99 to $51.18.

The drugstore chain named Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO to succeed Stefano Pessina.

Microsoft Corp., up 57 cents to $232.90.

The software giant beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for workplace software and cloud computing services.

Starbucks Corp., down $6.82 to $97.87.

The coffee shop chain reported disappointing fiscal first-quarter sales results.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $2.76 to $102.69.

The credit card issuer and bank handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Perspecta Inc., up $2.55 to $28.80.

Veritas Capital is buying the government services company for about $7.1 billion.

Silgan Holdings Inc., down 35 cents to $35.93.

The packaging products supplier fared better than the broader market after beating analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Boeing Co., down $8.03 to $194.03.

The airplane maker reported a far bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street expected as the pandemic undercut demand for planes.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Corp., up 85 cents to $13.07.

The technology company was awarded a contract to build a new supercomputer for the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Updated : 2021-01-28 07:53 GMT+08:00

