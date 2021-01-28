Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Burnley twice comes from behind to beat Villa 3-2 in EPL

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 04:37
Aston Villa's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Aston V...

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Aston V...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley twice came from behind to claim a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday and push further clear of relegation danger in the Premier League.

Burnley ended Liverpool’s long unbeaten run at home in the Premier League last week but was outplayed in the first half by Villa, which only had Ollie Watkins’ 10th goal of the season to show for its dominance.

Burnley capitalized as Ben Mee converted Ashley Westwood’s corner in the 52nd minute. And although the excellent Jack Grealish restored Villa’s lead in the 68th, the visitors were left stunned as a lucky goal from Dwight McNeil and a header from Chris Wood sealed a comeback for the hosts.

McNeil was attempting to cross but his ball into the area trickled into the net, before the winger provided the assist for Wood in the 79th as Burnley scored three goals for the second game in a row.

However, its 3-0 win at Fulham came in the FA Cup and Burnley had only scored five times at home in the league this season before Villa arrived. The last time it netted three in a top-flight game was last February.

Burnley moved onto 22 points and has breathing space to the bottom three.

Villa has now won just one of its last five league games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-28 07:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge