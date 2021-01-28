Alexa
Kate, Prince Charles pay tribute to Holocaust survivors

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 03:35
LONDON (AP) — Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, has praised Holocaust survivors for their inspirational work educating the next generation about the Nazi regime, as Prince Charles and other British public figures paid tributes to mark Holocaust Memorial Day Wednesday.

Kate held a video call last week with Zigi Shipper, 91, and Manfred Goldberg, 90, who met as boys while in a Nazi concentration camp and later settled in Britain after the end of World War II. She first met the men in 2017 when she and her husband, Prince William, visited a former Nazi concentration camp built in occupied Poland.

Shipper told the duchess that after he was transported to Auschwitz he witnessed babies being shot when their mothers refused to be separated from them.

“The stories that you have both shared with me again today and your dedication in educating the next generation, the younger generations, about your experiences and the horrors of the Holocaust shows extreme strength and such bravery in doing so, it’s so important and so inspirational,” the royal told the men at the end of the video call.

Prince Charles urged people to remember the Holocaust and “be the light that ensures the darkness can never return.”

National monuments across Britain, including Wembley Stadium and Cardiff Castle, will be bathed in purple light Wednesday evening to mark the memorial day.

Updated : 2021-01-28 06:22 GMT+08:00

