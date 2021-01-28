Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Nuggets' Murray fined $25,000 for striking Hardaway's groin

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 04:13
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) leaves the court after being ejected in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks ...

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) leaves the court after being ejected in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for a shot to the groin area of Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr.

Murray was ejected after the apparently intentional act in the third quarter of a game Monday night. The Nuggets won 117-113.

Murray stumbled backward after colliding with Hardaway as Denver was setting up on offense. Murray got up and reached between Hardaway’s legs with his right arm, prompting Hardaway to double over.

The official closest to the contact blew the whistle to stop play with 4:51 left in the third quarter and conferred with the other referees. The initial call was a foul on Murray, and it was upgraded to a flagrant-2 foul after a video review.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-28 06:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge