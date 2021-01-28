Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sevilla beats Valencia to reach Copa del Rey quarterfinals

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 04:11
Sevilla beats Valencia to reach Copa del Rey quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Luuk de Jong scored two first-half goals as Sevilla cruised to 3-0 win over Valencia on Wednesday, reaching the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey for the second time in three seasons.

Ivan Rakitic also scored in the first half for Sevilla, which also made it to the last eight in 2019. The five-time Copa champion will be trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2013.

Valencia won its eighth Copa title in 2019 and reached the quarterfinals last season, before losing to Granada.

De Jong scored in the 20th and 33rd minutes at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, and Rakitic added the third in the 38th with a neat lob over Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Doménech from inside the area.

Every Sevilla player touched the ball in the buildup of the second goal by De Jong.

The bad news for Sevilla was that captain Jesús Navas had to be replaced because of an apparent muscle injury in the 65th.

Sevilla sits fourth in the Spanish league standings.

Valencia, not far from the relegation zone in the league, played without some of its regular starters.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-28 06:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge