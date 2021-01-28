New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|127.55
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|124.55
|126.15
|123.10
|125.50
|Up
|1.00
|May
|126.60
|128.15
|125.20
|127.55
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|128.05
|130.05
|127.10
|129.45
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|130.70
|131.85
|128.90
|131.30
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|132.25
|133.80
|130.95
|133.30
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|134.20
|135.50
|133.00
|135.05
|Up
|.85
|May
|135.20
|136.10
|134.45
|135.80
|Up
|.80
|Jul
|136.10
|136.65
|135.45
|136.40
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|136.60
|137.15
|136.05
|136.90
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|137.40
|137.95
|137.15
|137.70
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|138.35
|138.95
|138.20
|138.65
|Up
|.70
|May
|139.30
|Up
|.65
|Jul
|139.80
|Up
|.65
|Sep
|140.45
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|141.50
|Up
|.65