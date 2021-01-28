Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 127.55 Up .95
Mar 124.55 126.15 123.10 125.50 Up 1.00
May 126.60 128.15 125.20 127.55 Up .95
Jul 128.05 130.05 127.10 129.45 Up .90
Sep 130.70 131.85 128.90 131.30 Up .90
Dec 132.25 133.80 130.95 133.30 Up .90
Mar 134.20 135.50 133.00 135.05 Up .85
May 135.20 136.10 134.45 135.80 Up .80
Jul 136.10 136.65 135.45 136.40 Up .75
Sep 136.60 137.15 136.05 136.90 Up .65
Dec 137.40 137.95 137.15 137.70 Up .70
Mar 138.35 138.95 138.20 138.65 Up .70
May 139.30 Up .65
Jul 139.80 Up .65
Sep 140.45 Up .80
Dec 141.50 Up .65

Updated : 2021-01-28 06:21 GMT+08:00

