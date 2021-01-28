BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2447
|Down
|44
|Mar
|2560
|2597
|2498
|2504
|Down
|41
|May
|2519
|2537
|2440
|2447
|Down
|44
|Jul
|2495
|2524
|2434
|2441
|Down
|40
|Sep
|2492
|2514
|2433
|2440
|Down
|38
|Dec
|2492
|2507
|2440
|2442
|Down
|35
|Mar
|2495
|2499
|2439
|2439
|Down
|33
|May
|2496
|2496
|2437
|2437
|Down
|33
|Jul
|2438
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2440
|Down
|32
|Dec
|2442
|Down
|31