BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2447 Down 44 Mar 2560 2597 2498 2504 Down 41 May 2519 2537 2440 2447 Down 44 Jul 2495 2524 2434 2441 Down 40 Sep 2492 2514 2433 2440 Down 38 Dec 2492 2507 2440 2442 Down 35 Mar 2495 2499 2439 2439 Down 33 May 2496 2496 2437 2437 Down 33 Jul 2438 Down 33 Sep 2440 Down 32 Dec 2442 Down 31