BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2447 Down 44
Mar 2560 2597 2498 2504 Down 41
May 2519 2537 2440 2447 Down 44
Jul 2495 2524 2434 2441 Down 40
Sep 2492 2514 2433 2440 Down 38
Dec 2492 2507 2440 2442 Down 35
Mar 2495 2499 2439 2439 Down 33
May 2496 2496 2437 2437 Down 33
Jul 2438 Down 33
Sep 2440 Down 32
Dec 2442 Down 31

Updated : 2021-01-28 06:21 GMT+08:00

