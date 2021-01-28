Alexa
4 children among 5 killed in fire at suburban Chicago home

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 03:39
DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) —

Five people, including four children under the age of 6, were killed in a fire Wednesday at a home in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the fire chief said.

All five people were members of the same family, Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said. Their names have not been released.

The blaze happened shortly before 11 a.m. at a duplex. No cause had been determined by early afternoon.

A firefighter was injured while battling the blaze, Anderson said. The firefighter's condition was not immediately known.

