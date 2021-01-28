Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greece taps bond markets achieving record-low yield

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 02:37
Greece taps bond markets achieving record-low yield

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has raised 3.5 billion euros ($4.2 billion) at a record-low interest rate through a 10-year bond issue, the first of 2021.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said the yield at Wednesday’s auction was 0.8%, while demand for the bond was “very high.”

With a bond issue expected each quarter, Greece is planning to raise between 8 and 12 billion euros ($9.6-12.1 billion) from money markets this year.

Global financial turmoil caused by the pandemic has pushed Greece back into a major recession just two years after the country completed its third successive international bailout program.

Also, the national debt is expected to surge to 208% of gross domestic product in 2020 after hovering around 180% for the previous seven years. Most of Greece’s debt is held not by private investors but by European Union institutions which have set more generous repayment terms than markets.

Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, and Greece’s Eurobank managed Wednesday’s auction.

Updated : 2021-01-28 04:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Philippine province cancels award for China Communications' $10 billion airport project
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge