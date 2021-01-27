Alexa
Controversial Polish abortion law to go into effect

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/27 17:50

Poland's controversial abortion law, which amounts to a near-total ban on the medical procedure, is set to go into effect on Wednesday according to the Government Information Center.

It announced in a message on Twitter: "The Constitutional Court has submitted a written justification to the judgment on the protection of life. In accordance with constitutional requirements, the judgment will be published today in the Official Journal of Laws."

The law, which only allows abortion in cases of rape, incest and when the mother's life is in danger, was approved by the Polish Constitutional Court in October, sparking mass nationwide protests. The law states that abortions in the case of fetal abnormalities are "incompatible" with Poland's constitution.

Though opponents have accused the ultra-conservative ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) of exerting influence over the court in its approval, party leaders say this is not the case. Poland, a staunchly Catholic country, already had some of the strictest abortion laws in the European Union (EU) before approval of the newly tightened measures.

New nationwide protests are expected, with advocates organizing in cities across Poland. Women's Strike, one of the main protest organizers, has called for protests in front of the Constitutional Court in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Less than 2,000 abortions are performed in Poland each year, with many doctors refusing to perform the operation due to religious convictions. Women's groups estimate that as many as 200,000 Polish women seek abortions each year, either abroad or illegally at home.

