Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases fourth-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases new home sales for December, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.