Braves reach minor league deal with utility player Adrianza

By  Associated Press
2021/01/28 01:39
ATLANTA (AP) — The Braves added depth by agreeing to a minor league contract with utility player Ehire Adrianza.

The 31-year-old Adrianza would receive a $1.5 million, one-year contract if added to the Braves' 40-man roster.

Adrianza has played eight seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins. He hit .191 in 44 games with the Twins in 2020 after batting .272 with Minnesota in 2019. He has a .244 career batting average with 16 homers.

Adrianza has played more games at shortstop and third base than any other position but also has seen time at second base, first base and in the outfield.

The agreement with Adrianza followed third baseman Pablo Sandoval's minor league deal with the Braves this week. Sandoval would receive a $1 million, one-year contract if he is added to the 40-man roster.

The 34-year-old Sandoval hit .214 in 84 at-bats with the Braves and San Francisco Giants in 2020.

Austin Riley enters spring training as the favorite to start at third base for the Braves. Riley also is an option in left field.

