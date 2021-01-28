Alexa
Cannes Film Festival, canceled in 2020, is postponed to July

By JAKE COYLE , AP Film Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/28 00:54
FILE - A scooter drives by the Palais des Festivals at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 7, 2018. The Cannes Film ...

NEW YORK (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year's edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival.

Cannes organizers announced Wednesday that this year's festival will now take place July 6-17, about two months after its typical period. The French Riviera festival, which had run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, is currently hoping the coronavirus recedes enough by summertime.

Cannes last year first looked at a postponement its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately canceling altogether. The festival still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include in its prestigious lineup.

This year, organizers are intent on having a festival, one way or another. No details were announced Wednesday on what shape a 2021 edition might take.

