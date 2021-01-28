Alexa
The Latest: UAlbany men's basketball on temporary pause

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/28 00:28
The University at Albany men’s basketball team has been placed on a temporary pause following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test within the team’s Tier 1 personnel.

The length of the pause will be determined pending additional test results and contact tracing.

The move comes after its league, the America East Conference, announced plans to revise its schedules every two weeks to deal with COVID-19 issues.

Last week, members of the University of Vermont’s women’s basketball team decided not to continue their season and opted out, disrupting the league schedule.

