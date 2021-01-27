Alexa
2 more Indiana men face federal charges in Capitol riot

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 23:55
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two central Indiana men face federal charges stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, court documents say.

Photographs show Israel Tutrow of Greenfield and Joshua Wagner of Greenwood were inside the Capitol that day while Congress met to certify results from the presidential election, federal authorities said in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building to disrupt the final, largely ceremonial act by the House and Senate to count electoral votes and declare Joe Biden the winner of the election. Five people died, including an officer for the Capitol Police.

Tutrow and Wagner are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in the Capitol Buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Buildings.

Wagner surrendered to law enforcement Tuesday, FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender said. He is being held in Marion County Jail.

A warrant has been issued for Tutrow’s arrest.

A third Indiana man, Jon Ryan Schaffer, 52, of Edinburgh, also faces charges in the riot including engaging in an act of physical violence and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry. He's being held in Marion County.

Updated : 2021-01-28 01:42 GMT+08:00

