By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/27 23:54
MLB Calendar

Feb. 1-19 — Salary arbitration hearings.

Feb. 17 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 22 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 27 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 15 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 30 days termination pay.

March 27 — Last day to offer a retention bonus to an eligible player attending spring training with a minor league contract.

March 30 — Last day to place a player on waivers for 45 days termination pay.

April 1 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

July 11-13 — Amateur draft, Atlanta.

July 13 — All-Star Game, Atlanta.

July 25 — Hall of Fame induction, Cooperstown, N.Y.

Aug. 12 — New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 22 — Los Angeles Angels vs. Cleveland at Williamsport, Pa.

Dec. 1 — Collective bargaining agreement expires, 11:59 p.m. EST.

Dec. 6-9 — Winter meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Dec. 8 — Rule 5 draft, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Dec. 15 — International amateur signing period closes.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-28 01:42 GMT+08:00

