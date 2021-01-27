Alexa
SPHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 23:06
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 8 5 3 0 0 10 24 26
Pensacola 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 24
Birmingham 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 26
Knoxville 7 3 4 0 0 6 23 22
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-28 01:41 GMT+08:00

