'Big Little Lies' author has new novel out in September

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 23:01
This combination photo shows the cover of "Apples Never Fall," left, and author Liane Moriarty as she arrives at the second season premiere of HBO's "...
This cover image released by Henry Holt & Company shows "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty. (Henry Holt & Company via AP)

This combination photo shows the cover of "Apples Never Fall," left, and author Liane Moriarty as she arrives at the second season premiere of HBO's "...

This cover image released by Henry Holt & Company shows "Apples Never Fall" by Liane Moriarty. (Henry Holt & Company via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The new novel from “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty will be a story of family, tennis and a mysterious absence.

Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Moriarty's “Apples Never Fall” comes out Sept. 14. Its characters include retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney and their four adult children as the author once again brings readers “behind the closed doors of seemingly tranquil suburbia.”

“Now Joy Delaney has disappeared and her children are re-examining their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh, frightened eyes,” according to Holt. “Is her disappearance related to their mysterious house guest from last year? Or were things never as rosy as they seemed in the Delaney household?”

The Australian writer's previous books also include “Truly Madly Guilty” and “Nine Perfect Strangers," which came out in 2018 and is being adapted for a Hulu miniseries starring Nicole Kidman. “Big Little Lies,” published in 2014, is the basis for the Emmy-winning HBO series that stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley.

Updated : 2021-01-28 01:41 GMT+08:00

