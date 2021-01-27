Alexa
NHL Glance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 23:00
All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 7 4 0 3 11 25 23
Boston 6 4 1 1 9 18 12
Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 25
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 23 26
New Jersey 6 3 2 1 7 14 16
Buffalo 7 3 3 1 7 21 21
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 11 11
N.Y. Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 15 18
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 2 2 3 7 18 22
Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 12 3
Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 9
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10
Nashville 6 3 3 0 6 15 19
Chicago 7 2 3 2 6 21 26
Detroit 7 2 4 1 5 13 22
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17
St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27
Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 25 18
Los Angeles 7 3 2 2 8 22 21
Anaheim 7 3 2 2 8 12 14
Minnesota 7 4 3 0 8 19 17
San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 22 28
Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 17 20
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 26 22
Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18
Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21
Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29
Vancouver 8 3 5 0 6 27 34
Calgary 5 2 2 1 5 16 13
Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 15 27

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Florida 4, Columbus 3, SO

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT

Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT

Toronto 4, Calgary 3

Anaheim 1, Arizona 0

Colorado 7, San Jose 3

St. Louis 5, Vegas 4, SO

Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 4

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-01-28 00:13 GMT+08:00

