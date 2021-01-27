Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

89 foreigners arrested at Thai bar flouting COVID-19 rules

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/27 23:13
89 foreigners arrested at Thai bar flouting COVID-19 rules

BANGKOK (AP) — Police raided a party at a bar on a popular resort island in southern Thailand and arrested 89 foreigners for violating coronavirus regulations, officials said Wednesday.

The Tuesday night raid on the Three Sixty Bar on Koh Phangan also netted 22 Thais, including one identified as the bar’s owner and another who sold drinks there, said police Col. Suparerk Pankosol, superintendent of the provincial immigration office.

He said the gathering was illegal under a national state of emergency declared last March to combat the coronavirus.

Those arrested were from more than 10 countries, including the U.S., Britain, Switzerland and Denmark, Suparerk said. Photos of the raid distributed by police showed a dark, crowded room with casually dressed partygoers, almost all wearing face masks.

Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province is a popular destination for young backpacking travelers and is known especially for its all-night Full Moon beach parties. However, Thailand has barred virtually all tourists from entering the country since last April.

There have been 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Surat Thani out of a national total of 15,465. However, 11 of the 29 cases have been found in the last month as Thailand experienced a resurgence of the disease.

The penalty for violating the state of emergency is up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 40,000 baht ($1,330). The bar owner and worker could also be charged with violating the Communicable Disease Act, punishable by a one-year prison term and a fine of up to 100,000 baht ($3,330).

Suparerk said the arrested people were being held at the Koh Phangan police station, where investigators were preparing documents to charge them.

He said police had tracked the party plans on social media, where the bar was promoting the event to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Entry tickets were 100 baht ($3.30), with food and drink extra.

Updated : 2021-01-28 00:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Beijing mulls anal swabs as COVID cases surge
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ