AP Top 25 Podcast: Tennessee's deep hole; Scott's legacy

By RALPH D. RUSSO , AP College Football Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/27 22:58
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2019, file photo, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott speaks to reporters during the Pac-12 Conference women's NCAA college basketb...

The offseason started but the college football news never stops.

Tennessee has made a coaching change and the Pac-12 is looking for a new commissioner.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Andy Staples from The Athletic joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the Volunteers' tricky situation and Larry Scott’s legacy.

The new Vols coach could face two rebuilds in Knoxville, with NCAA issues looming. In the Pac-12, Scott's tenure started with him viewed as a visionary and ended with the conference bogged down by his inability to address campus-level problems.

Plus, an idea for a radical change to college football that would encourage fewer punts.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-28 00:13 GMT+08:00

