All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|7
|4
|0
|3
|11
|25
|23
|2-0-1
|2-0-2
|4-0-3
|Boston
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|18
|12
|3-0-0
|1-1-1
|4-1-1
|Philadelphia
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|25
|25
|3-1-0
|1-1-1
|4-2-1
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|23
|26
|4-0-0
|0-2-1
|4-2-1
|New Jersey
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|14
|16
|2-1-1
|1-1-0
|3-2-1
|Buffalo
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|21
|21
|1-2-0
|2-1-1
|3-3-1
|N.Y. Islanders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|11
|11
|2-0-0
|1-3-0
|3-3-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|15
|18
|1-2-0
|0-2-1
|1-4-1
|Columbus
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|18
|22
|1-0-2
|1-2-1
|2-2-3
|Dallas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|12
|3
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-0-0
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|9
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|15
|10
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|Nashville
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|15
|19
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|3-3-0
|Chicago
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|21
|26
|2-0-0
|0-3-2
|2-3-2
|Detroit
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|13
|22
|2-2-0
|0-2-1
|2-4-1
|Carolina
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|6
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Vegas
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|23
|17
|4-0-1
|1-1-0
|5-1-1
|St. Louis
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|22
|27
|2-1-1
|2-1-0
|4-2-1
|Colorado
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|25
|18
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|22
|21
|1-1-2
|2-1-0
|3-2-2
|Anaheim
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|12
|14
|2-1-1
|1-1-1
|3-2-2
|Minnesota
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|19
|17
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-3-0
|San Jose
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|22
|28
|0-0-0
|3-4-0
|3-4-0
|Arizona
|7
|2
|4
|1
|5
|17
|20
|2-2-1
|0-2-0
|2-4-1
|Toronto
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|26
|22
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|6-2-0
|Montreal
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|29
|18
|0-0-0
|4-0-2
|4-0-2
|Winnipeg
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|28
|21
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-2-0
|Edmonton
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|23
|29
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-5-0
|Vancouver
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|27
|34
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|3-5-0
|Calgary
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|16
|13
|2-2-0
|0-0-1
|2-2-1
|Ottawa
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|15
|27
|1-2-1
|0-2-0
|1-4-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3
Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Florida 4, Columbus 3, SO
Boston 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1
Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT
Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT
Toronto 4, Calgary 3
Anaheim 1, Arizona 0
Colorado 7, San Jose 3
St. Louis 5, Vegas 4, SO
Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 4
Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.