All Times EST

NHL East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 7 4 0 3 11 25 23 2-0-1 2-0-2 4-0-3 Boston 6 4 1 1 9 18 12 3-0-0 1-1-1 4-1-1 Philadelphia 7 4 2 1 9 25 25 3-1-0 1-1-1 4-2-1 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 23 26 4-0-0 0-2-1 4-2-1 New Jersey 6 3 2 1 7 14 16 2-1-1 1-1-0 3-2-1 Buffalo 7 3 3 1 7 21 21 1-2-0 2-1-1 3-3-1 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 11 11 2-0-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 N.Y. Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 15 18 1-2-0 0-2-1 1-4-1

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Columbus 7 2 2 3 7 18 22 1-0-2 1-2-1 2-2-3 Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 12 3 3-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 Florida 3 3 0 0 6 14 9 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Tampa Bay 4 3 1 0 6 15 10 2-0-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 Nashville 6 3 3 0 6 15 19 3-1-0 0-2-0 3-3-0 Chicago 7 2 3 2 6 21 26 2-0-0 0-3-2 2-3-2 Detroit 7 2 4 1 5 13 22 2-2-0 0-2-1 2-4-1 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 0-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 7 5 1 1 11 23 17 4-0-1 1-1-0 5-1-1 St. Louis 7 4 2 1 9 22 27 2-1-1 2-1-0 4-2-1 Colorado 7 4 3 0 8 25 18 2-1-0 2-2-0 4-3-0 Los Angeles 7 3 2 2 8 22 21 1-1-2 2-1-0 3-2-2 Anaheim 7 3 2 2 8 12 14 2-1-1 1-1-1 3-2-2 Minnesota 7 4 3 0 8 19 17 1-2-0 3-1-0 4-3-0 San Jose 7 3 4 0 6 22 28 0-0-0 3-4-0 3-4-0 Arizona 7 2 4 1 5 17 20 2-2-1 0-2-0 2-4-1

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 8 6 2 0 12 26 22 3-1-0 3-1-0 6-2-0 Montreal 6 4 0 2 10 29 18 0-0-0 4-0-2 4-0-2 Winnipeg 7 5 2 0 10 28 21 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 Edmonton 8 3 5 0 6 23 29 1-3-0 2-2-0 3-5-0 Vancouver 8 3 5 0 6 27 34 2-2-0 1-3-0 3-5-0 Calgary 5 2 2 1 5 16 13 2-2-0 0-0-1 2-2-1 Ottawa 6 1 4 1 3 15 27 1-2-1 0-2-0 1-4-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 3

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Florida 4, Columbus 3, SO

Boston 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Los Angeles 2, Minnesota 1

Nashville 3, Chicago 2, OT

Dallas 2, Detroit 1, OT

Toronto 4, Calgary 3

Anaheim 1, Arizona 0

Colorado 7, San Jose 3

St. Louis 5, Vegas 4, SO

Winnipeg 6, Edmonton 4

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.