Police raid Russian opposition leader's apartment, offices

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 22:38
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Alexei Navalny is surrounded by journalists inside the plane prior to his flight to Moscow in the Airport Be...

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian police are searching the apartment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his organization.

Navalny's aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been arrested.

The searches come amid rising international tensions over Navalny. He was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he has blamed on the Kremlin. The Russian government denies involvement in the poisoning.

Demonstrations demanding his release were held nationwide in Russia last weekend. His supporters have called for more to be held on Sunday.

Updated : 2021-01-28 00:11 GMT+08:00

