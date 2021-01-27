Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Man hits 2 deer with new car, then he hits $2M in lottery

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 21:47
Man hits 2 deer with new car, then he hits $2M in lottery

LELAND, N.C. (AP) — An unlucky start to a North Carolina man’s day turned upside down when he discovered he won a $2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.

Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had an accident on his way to work, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement Tuesday. It ruined his day, so he went back home, got into bed and went to sleep.

“Then I woke up and checked my tickets. I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the ‘4' and then the next number and the next number and the next number,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It was just crazy.”

His winning Mega Millions ticket matched all five white balls. The odds? 1 out of 12.6 million.

Dowe took his ticket to a store and won $1 million. That prize doubled when the 2x Megaplier ticket was drawn.

“I went and showed my dad and my mom and everybody was happy,” he said.

On Monday, he claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home about $1.4 million after taxes.

“It just feels great,” he said. “I’m just gonna fix things on my mother and father’s house and get my car fixed, pay it off, and pay my niece’s car off.”

The rest, he said, will go into savings.

Updated : 2021-01-27 22:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films