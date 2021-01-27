Alexa
By JENNA FRYER , AP Auto Racing Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/27 21:43
Ed Jones returns to IndyCar after sitting out 2020

Ed Jones will return to IndyCar after a one-year absence for a second stint driving for Dale Coyne Racing.

Jones was named Wednesday as driver of the No. 18 Honda entered by Coyne with Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan. The car will be sponsored for a fourth consecutive season by SealMaster Pavement Products.

Jones replaces Santino Ferrucci, who announced a move to NASCAR in the second-tier Xfinity Series when he could not complete a deal for 2021.

A British citizen born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, who currently lives in Miami, Jones was sidelined all of 2020 because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Jones was IndyCar's rookie of the year in 2017 when he drove for Coyne and finished third in the Indianapolis 500.

The strong rookie season helped Jones land a promotion to Chip Ganassi Racing for one season, and he then ran the street and road course events for Ed Carpenter Racing in 2019.

“We’re very happy to have Ed Jones back with us. We were sad to see him leave after his first time with us but we’ve kept in touch since," Coyne said. "Ed had a great rookie season at DCR in 2017, which included our best finish of third at the Indianapolis 500. We hope to continue where we left off with him and look forward to a strong season.”

Jones drove the No. 19 for Coyne his rookie year and that seat has yet to be filled for 2021. Alex Palou drove the car as a rookie last season but moved to Ganassi this year.

