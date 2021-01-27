Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

US B-52 bomber again flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 20:55
In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 handout photo, released by the U.S. Air Force, a B-52 bomber from the 2nd Bomb Wing of Barksdale Air Force Base in Lo...

In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 handout photo, released by the U.S. Air Force, a B-52 bomber from the 2nd Bomb Wing of Barksdale Air Force Base in Lo...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. military said Wednesday it again flew a B-52 bomber over the Middle East “to deter potential aggression” amid tensions with Iran, the first such flight under President Joe Biden.

The B-52 flew nonstop from Louisiana's Barksdale Air Force Base into the region earlier in the day. The plane went over both the Persian Gulf and Saudi Arabia, according to flight-tracking data.

The U.S. military's Central Command later published images of the bomber flying alongside Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s.

While not mentioning Iran in its statement, Central Command said the flight was meant to “showcase the U.S. commitment to regional security.”

The flights, the third-such operation this year, had become common in the last months of former President Donald Trump's administration. Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers sparked a series of escalating incidents in the region.

Biden has expressed a desire to return to the deal if Iran honors the deal's limits on its nuclear program.

Updated : 2021-01-27 22:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films