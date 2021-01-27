Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 27, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;13;81%;55%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and nice;24;16;Partly sunny;25;16;N;6;67%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;12;5;Becoming cloudy;12;4;SSW;13;69%;84%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;18;12;Sunny and delightful;20;13;SW;12;74%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;8;4;A little rain;7;5;ESE;16;91%;91%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-10;-11;A little snow;-5;-7;NNE;14;80%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;10;-1;Sunlit and mild;15;3;E;13;39%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-4;-13;Low clouds;-5;-14;SW;15;88%;2%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;NE;14;78%;81%;9

Athens, Greece;Cooler;9;2;Sunny and chilly;10;4;NW;12;51%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;24;18;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;SSW;19;66%;7%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and clouds;22;14;A morning shower;23;9;NW;21;42%;43%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;9;71%;82%;9

Bangalore, India;Clearing;29;14;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;E;12;48%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, a shower;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;S;8;64%;32%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;15;9;Partial sunshine;17;11;NNW;9;76%;3%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy;4;-6;Sunny, but chilly;-2;-9;SW;20;12%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A flurry around;2;-3;A flurry or two;5;2;S;13;62%;75%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Cloudy;3;-3;NNE;9;85%;7%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;20;5;Partly sunny;21;5;SSE;9;57%;39%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;NW;13;48%;13%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;A few flurries;4;-3;Snow to rain;4;1;S;9;83%;86%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;6;5;Breezy with showers;11;8;WSW;23;92%;95%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Chilly with snow;1;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-7;WSW;15;75%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of sun;2;-5;Partly sunny;4;1;SW;8;69%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;32;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;NNE;11;42%;77%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;30;18;Partly sunny;30;19;E;8;36%;33%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;10;-1;Clouds and sun;8;-9;WNW;22;60%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clearing;22;11;Mostly sunny;18;11;W;12;40%;22%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;23;14;Sunny and nice;23;13;SSE;21;47%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain and drizzle;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;19;ESE;6;56%;3%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;NE;12;64%;56%;7

Chicago, United States;A couple of squalls;-3;-12;Partly sunny;-5;-11;NW;11;60%;7%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sunshine;32;22;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;14;68%;44%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow, rain mixing in;1;-3;Periods of sun;0;-5;N;16;82%;1%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;27;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;NNE;12;48%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;12;-1;Mostly sunny;13;4;SE;9;46%;0%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;26;NE;22;68%;50%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;20;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;WNW;7;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Not as cold;4;-3;Partly sunny;12;2;SSW;7;36%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;24;11;Hazy sun;27;12;NW;10;53%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;SW;9;74%;66%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;9;8;Afternoon rain;11;6;WSW;17;90%;86%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-7;Plenty of sunshine;9;-7;NNE;12;23%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;14;Clouds and sun, nice;19;14;W;5;77%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;24;18;Rain and drizzle;18;15;N;16;67%;60%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;16;SE;9;70%;77%;12

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;29;18;A shower or two;24;13;NE;20;76%;56%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;0;-5;Snow in the morning;-3;-6;NNE;10;89%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;23;A morning shower;33;22;NE;10;59%;46%;8

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NNE;13;58%;3%;5

Honolulu, United States;Windy with a shower;27;22;A morning shower;27;22;ENE;32;60%;57%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;SE;9;56%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;19;4;Mostly sunny;19;4;NE;8;42%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Downpours;7;1;Cold;3;0;SW;14;73%;30%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers, not as warm;26;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;WNW;15;82%;91%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and humid;30;23;Sunny and humid;31;22;WNW;12;63%;21%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;15;A t-storm or two;25;15;ENE;13;81%;86%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;7;-8;Plenty of sunshine;8;-7;SSW;8;20%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;N;7;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunny;21;2;Hazy sunshine;19;2;SSE;7;48%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;35;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;N;22;9%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of p.m. snow;0;0;A bit of snow;1;-2;NW;15;84%;89%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A morning shower;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;N;7;60%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SSW;9;71%;55%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;23;15;Sunny and nice;24;14;NNE;9;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;6;77%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;High clouds and mild;16;3;A shower in spots;15;2;SSW;13;50%;48%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Nice with some sun;32;24;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;10;78%;36%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;S;11;62%;9%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;12;Partly sunny;17;11;W;7;89%;7%;1

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and milder;10;8;A shower in places;12;9;SSW;20;87%;80%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy and cool;16;10;Afternoon rain;17;11;SE;12;63%;93%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Clearing;31;26;SSW;10;66%;42%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;16;8;Partly sunny;14;8;SW;4;82%;23%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;Cloudy;32;28;NE;21;56%;3%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;NNE;9;82%;76%;6

Manila, Philippines;A passing shower;30;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;SSE;9;73%;63%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and warmer;24;17;An afternoon shower;26;20;E;13;61%;88%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, mild;26;10;Nice with some sun;23;8;N;10;45%;24%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;29;20;Not as warm;24;14;NNE;21;56%;32%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-2;Remaining cloudy;-1;-6;WSW;10;87%;32%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;ENE;25;61%;10%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;25;18;Increasing clouds;27;19;N;15;56%;58%;8

Montreal, Canada;A flurry or two;-3;-9;Breezy and colder;-9;-17;W;25;73%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow and sleet;1;-4;A bit of ice;1;-1;SE;10;85%;75%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;29;20;Hazy sunshine;29;20;N;13;48%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;NE;19;46%;14%;12

New York, United States;A few flurries;4;-3;Partly sunny, breezy;1;-9;NW;30;38%;1%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;19;6;Sun and clouds;14;7;SSE;15;59%;75%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning snow;-3;-7;A little snow;-4;-7;SW;15;94%;79%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;14;2;Clouds and sunshine;11;-2;W;10;65%;30%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;-9;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-14;NNW;6;64%;8%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds;-5;-13;Breezy in the a.m.;-12;-19;WNW;22;69%;39%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;29;25;A shower or two;30;25;NE;22;77%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;23;N;22;67%;73%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;30;23;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;ENE;12;70%;75%;9

Paris, France;Spotty showers;8;7;Spotty showers;13;7;SW;16;82%;87%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;26;15;Warmer;30;18;ESE;20;40%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;33;23;Partial sunshine;34;22;E;9;55%;27%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Breezy;31;24;N;23;74%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;SSE;9;50%;7%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy;1;-1;Snow and rain;4;1;NW;13;77%;88%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouding up;4;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-17;NW;24;52%;84%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;20;11;Periods of rain;19;11;ESE;14;70%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;19;12;Partly sunny;21;11;SSE;5;89%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;25;A morning shower;29;25;ENE;14;66%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;1;-4;Turning sunny;-1;-4;ESE;11;38%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;1;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-5;SE;8;86%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;Partly sunny and hot;35;27;N;11;45%;1%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;SSE;17;24%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;1;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;E;9;64%;80%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. snow;2;-5;Cloudy;-1;-5;E;9;82%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little rain;12;10;Rain at times;14;8;SE;15;76%;85%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;25;62%;41%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;28;23;A shower in spots;29;22;S;14;63%;41%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Sunny;30;19;NNE;16;54%;0%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;25;6;Sunny and pleasant;26;6;SE;8;15%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;32;12;Increasing clouds;30;14;SW;9;29%;32%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and beautiful;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;NNW;13;71%;4%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Periods of sun, nice;18;11;SSW;8;81%;37%;1

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;8;4;Rain/snow showers;8;3;N;8;72%;62%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny intervals;6;-3;Rain to snow;3;-14;WNW;21;51%;71%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, mild;11;4;Breezy with sunshine;9;0;NNW;25;47%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;N;15;76%;76%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A few flurries;-1;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-7;SSW;22;68%;18%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;27;23;Partly sunny;27;23;N;17;75%;67%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow, cold;-4;-6;A bit of snow;-3;-6;N;13;56%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;A few showers;23;21;Spotty showers;23;20;ESE;26;76%;91%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;20;16;A little p.m. rain;18;10;ENE;10;75%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;1;-4;Partly sunny;-1;-6;ESE;7;83%;63%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;8;-3;Plenty of sunshine;9;-3;ENE;7;55%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;12;1;Rather cloudy, mild;12;1;N;7;48%;14%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;13;5;Clouds and sun, mild;15;6;N;8;18%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;22;8;Brief p.m. showers;15;6;S;15;69%;93%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and chilly;8;-3;Clouds and sun;9;2;ESE;5;39%;57%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;15;2;A little p.m. rain;7;2;N;17;67%;91%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;-2;-10;Low clouds;-6;-12;WNW;23;67%;63%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;15;11;Sunshine and breezy;18;13;WSW;25;61%;5%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;16;13;Mostly sunny;19;13;WSW;24;65%;12%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;-23;-34;Not as cold;-16;-24;SW;6;70%;39%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;4;2;Spotty showers;6;1;NE;4;66%;64%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;2;-3;Snow to rain;5;4;WSW;10;72%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;31;19;Sunshine;28;17;ESE;10;56%;4%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;0;-4;Periods of sun;-3;-8;SSE;6;80%;66%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A snow shower;1;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-4;W;14;84%;87%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;22;17;Windy;22;12;S;35;75%;82%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;37;23;Sunny and hot;36;24;W;6;42%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;-1;-5;Partial sunshine;3;-3;N;4;51%;44%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-27 22:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films