Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Japan midfielder Kagawa signs for Greek club PAOK

By  Associated Press
2021/01/27 20:08
Japanese soccer player Shinji Kagawa waves upon his arrival at the airport in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Former Manchester United a...
Japanese soccer player Shinji Kagawa, center, arrives at the airport in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Former Manchester United and Bor...
Japanese soccer player Shinji Kagawa gestures, upon his arrival at the airport in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. F...

Japanese soccer player Shinji Kagawa waves upon his arrival at the airport in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Former Manchester United a...

Japanese soccer player Shinji Kagawa, center, arrives at the airport in Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Former Manchester United and Bor...

Japanese soccer player Shinji Kagawa gestures, upon his arrival at the airport in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. F...

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa signed with Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki on Wednesday.

The club, which won the Greek title in 2019 for the first time since the mid-1980s, said the Japan international signed an 18-month contract.

Kagawa has scored 31 goals in 97 appearances as an attacking midfielder for Japan and was a regular for the national team at the 2014 and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

PAOK is currently in fourth place in the 14-team Greek league with 36 points. Olympiakos leads with 48 points.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-01-27 22:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
Taipei 7-Eleven customer buys tea for NT$25, wins NT$10 million
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
WHO inspector caught on camera revealing coronavirus manipulation in Wuhan before pandemic
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
13,000 in Taiwan's Taoyuan to be quarantined amid hospital cluster
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
Taipei to suspend work, classes in event of 1,000 domestic COVID cases
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
5,000 people to be isolated amid new hospital cluster cases in northern Taiwan
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
U-2 spy plane, PLA aircraft simultaneously spotted in Taiwan ADIZ
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Foreign caregivers in Taiwan work 10.5 hours per day, earn less than NT$20,000 a month
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films
Taipei Metro condemns Japanese company over mock MRT for adult films