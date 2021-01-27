Alexa
China bans meat produced in or transferred from Taiwan

China has been stepping up inspection at borders: Chinese official

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/27 21:25
China's Taiwan Affairs Office Spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s opening to imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine since the beginning of this year has swung China’s policy on Taiwan’s meat products towards protectionism.

During a routine press conference on Thursday (Jan. 27), China's Taiwan Affairs Office Spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) said that in order to protect the health of consumers, China has always banned the use of ractopamine domestically and in imports, CNA reported. The spokeswoman also said that as Taiwan has had highly pathogenic avian flu and other outbreaks, “China has strictly prohibited import of meat produced in or transferred from Taiwan.”

In order to prevent Taiwan’s meat products from entering Chinese markets, China’s related authorities have been stepping up inspection at the borders, she said. Zhu added that products such as dried meat floss have been found in packages sent from Taiwan to China as well as in baggage belonging to arriving travelers.

